Analysts Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Accel Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million.

ACEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of ACEL stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 258,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,121. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,275 over the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,956,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

