Analysts Expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 273.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright raised Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 313,860 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,911,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 401,968 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,941,774. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $97.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

