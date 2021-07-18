Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.31. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of NYSE CBOE traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.63. The company had a trading volume of 486,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,870. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

