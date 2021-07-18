Analysts Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $89,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 89.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.