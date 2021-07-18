Analysts Expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Guess”s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Guess’ reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Guess’ by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 118,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 2.23. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

