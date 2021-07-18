Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. KeyCorp reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

KEY stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

