Analysts Expect Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Meritor reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 204.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritor.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of MTOR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.11. 745,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,548. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Meritor has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Meritor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Meritor by 2,576.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 17.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritor (MTOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.