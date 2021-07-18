Analysts Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PGT Innovations by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.50. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

