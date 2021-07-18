Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.10 Million

Brokerages expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report $837.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $836.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $838.10 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $820.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Service Co. International.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,794.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 143,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $8,050,967.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,900 shares of company stock worth $11,605,626. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Service Co. International (SCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.