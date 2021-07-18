Analyzing IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) & China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) and China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IQE and China Shenhua Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQE $228.60 million 1.90 -$4.20 million N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy $33.81 billion 1.14 $5.19 billion $1.05 7.40

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than IQE.

Risk & Volatility

IQE has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Shenhua Energy has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for IQE and China Shenhua Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQE 0 2 2 0 2.50 China Shenhua Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares IQE and China Shenhua Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQE N/A N/A N/A China Shenhua Energy 15.20% 8.31% 6.26%

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats IQE on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications. The company also provides photonics products, which include vertical cavity surface emitting lasers, a 3D sensing technology that enables facial recognition, gesture control, light detection and ranging (LiDAR), and other advanced sensing applications; indium phosphide (InP) laser and detector wafers that powers high speed, 5G telecommunication, and data communication fiber optic networks; Gallium Nitride (GaN) and gallium arsenide (GaSb) for multicolor uLED displays; and a range of gallium antimonide (GaSb) and InP materials that enables high definition infrared imaging and sensing in security, health monitoring, and environmental applications. In addition, it offers substrate products, such as GaSb, InP, InAs, InSb, GaSb, CZT, custom size or geometry wafers, polycrystalline materials, high purity group iii/v source materials, and bespoke orientation substrates. Further, the company provides nanoimprint lithography services. The company serves in the United States, rest of the Americas, France, Germany, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the People's Republic of China, Japan, Taiwan, and rest of the Asia-Pacific. IQE plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had the recoverable coal reserves of 14.42 billion tones. Its Power segment generates and sells electric power to power grid companies. This segment generates electric power through coal, thermal, wind, water, and gas. The company's Railway segment provides railway transportation services. Its Port segment offers loading, transportation, and storage services. The company's Shipping segment provides shipment transportation services. Its Coal Chemical segment produces and sells methanol; and polyethylene and polypropylene, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Beijing, China. China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Energy Investment Corporation Limited.

