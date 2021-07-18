Analyzing Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Silver Star Energy (NASDAQ:SVSE) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Silver Star Energy has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

30.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silver Star Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silver Star Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silver Star Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 10.41 -$192.30 million $0.28 59.96

Silver Star Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viper Energy Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Silver Star Energy and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silver Star Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 2 10 0 2.83

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.72%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than Silver Star Energy.

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Silver Star Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silver Star Energy

Silver Star Energy, Inc. explores and develops oil and natural gas reserves in North America. The company holds interest in the Evi prospect in northern Alberta; and interests in the Verdigris Lake prospect located in southeastern Alberta, Canada. It also owns interest in the North Franklin prospect located in Sacramento county, California. Silver Star Energy, Inc. was formerly known as Movito Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Silver Star Energy, Inc. in December 2003. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

