Analyzing Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) & Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST)

Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) and Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ethema Health and Surgery Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Surgery Partners 0 2 5 0 2.71

Surgery Partners has a consensus target price of $31.58, indicating a potential downside of 45.41%. Given Surgery Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surgery Partners is more favorable than Ethema Health.

Risk and Volatility

Ethema Health has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgery Partners has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.2% of Surgery Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Surgery Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ethema Health and Surgery Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethema Health 3,195.38% -54.99% 312.14% Surgery Partners -5.67% -3.68% -0.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ethema Health and Surgery Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethema Health $340,000.00 22.34 $3.09 million N/A N/A Surgery Partners $1.86 billion 1.86 -$116.10 million ($1.49) -38.83

Ethema Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgery Partners.

Summary

Surgery Partners beats Ethema Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ethema Health

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management. The company's surgical hospitals also provide ancillary services, such as diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, physical therapy, and wound care; and ancillary services, which consist of multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, and anesthesia services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned or operated a portfolio of 127 surgical facilities, including 110 ambulatory surgical centers and 17 surgical hospitals in 30 states. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

