Anchor (ANCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,291.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $13,291.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00049087 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.52 or 0.00806063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

