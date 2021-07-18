Anchor Protocol (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $165.66 Million

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00005982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $165.66 million and $2.40 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000303 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007989 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,643,268 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

