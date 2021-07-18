Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Andover Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOVTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of Andover Mining stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Andover Mining has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.07.

Get Andover Mining alerts:

Andover Mining Company Profile

Andover Mining Corp., a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in Alaska and Utah, the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Sun property located in the Ambler Mineral Belt of Alaska; and interests in approximately 18,000 acres of patented and unpatented mining property in the Tintic Mining Districts in Utah County and Juab County, Utah, USA.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Andover Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andover Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.