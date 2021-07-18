AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Update

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the June 15th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

AU stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 3,045,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

