ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in June

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ANTA Sports Products stock opened at $597.50 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $615.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $3.3492 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

