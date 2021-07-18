Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Anterix worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Anterix by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 580.4% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Anterix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other Anterix news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATEX stock opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.83. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

