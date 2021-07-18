Antiample Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Antiample has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Antiample has a market capitalization of $877,180.06 and approximately $120.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.44 or 0.00810135 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

