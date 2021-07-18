Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $1.42 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00004480 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $26.46 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00148755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,731.95 or 1.00142488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

