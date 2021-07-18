APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.15. APA reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Truist lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.45.

APA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,576,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,500. APA has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -299.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 4.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of APA by 316.4% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

