API3 (API3) Trading 20% Lower Over Last 7 Days

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00009342 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $40.85 million and $5.91 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About API3

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars.

