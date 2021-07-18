Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Capital Bank & Trust Co’s 6th Largest Position

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.6% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $216,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

