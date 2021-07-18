Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

