Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,431 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.94. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

