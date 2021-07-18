Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Professional Planning

Professional Planning trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,447 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 11.6% of Professional Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Professional Planning’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

Apple stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

