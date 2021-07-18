Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,706 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

