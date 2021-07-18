Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 631.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 27,358 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $6,481,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.58.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,227 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

