APY.Finance Market Cap Reaches $14.02 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001183 BTC on exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and $356,836.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00101610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00148775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,682.85 or 0.99954076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,377,243 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

