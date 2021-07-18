AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 162,378 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,378 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Fastenal worth $39,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

