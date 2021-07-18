AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 19,590 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,590 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AON worth $37,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AON by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,950,000 after purchasing an additional 311,741 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 3.8% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 51,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AON by 68.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

Shares of AON opened at $231.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

