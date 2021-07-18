ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Up 35.6% in June

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 213,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:ARC remained flat at $$2.02 during trading on Friday. 120,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,644. The firm has a market cap of $86.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,694,000 after acquiring an additional 529,252 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 256.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 779,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 561,328 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.