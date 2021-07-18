Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.