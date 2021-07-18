ArdCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $193,615.00 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. ArdCoin has a market cap of $17.51 million and approximately $193,615.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.94 or 0.00806903 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

