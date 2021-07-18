Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Cap Tops $3.60 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $714,683.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00039487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00148450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.36 or 1.00157672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,672,936 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

