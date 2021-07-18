Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Arizona Metals from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 24,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,953. Arizona Metals has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.