Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Arko stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arko by 24,639.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arko in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

