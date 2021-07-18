Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Short Interest Update

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Arko stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Arko will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.
Arko Company Profile
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
