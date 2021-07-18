ARMOR (ARMOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ARMOR has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $18.37 million and $1.11 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00101827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00148755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,731.95 or 1.00142488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,777,647 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

