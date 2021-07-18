Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Director Gaines Wehrle Sells 3,000 Shares

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $130,080.00.

Shares of AWI traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $100,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $45,226,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 27.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,753,000 after acquiring an additional 198,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143,721 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

