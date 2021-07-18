Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 37,382 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,382 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.41% of NOW worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $913,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NOW by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.09.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.20.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

