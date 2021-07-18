Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,321 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Terminix Global worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE TMX opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.20. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

