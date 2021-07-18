Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Holdings in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.86% of Independent Bank worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 286,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,199,000 after buying an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 86,524 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.