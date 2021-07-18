Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.22 Million Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.23% of NuStar Energy worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NYSE NS opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.