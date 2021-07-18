Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.23 Million Holdings in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.80% of CorePoint Lodging worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 669,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPLG opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $14.13.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

