Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.42 Million Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 224,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 198,850 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEC. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 22.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.00 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

