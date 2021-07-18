Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,283 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.14% of Terex worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Terex by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Terex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,322,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,147,000 after buying an additional 285,864 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

TEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.18.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

