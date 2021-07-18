Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.60% of The Joint worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Joint by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Joint during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Joint stock opened at $83.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.63. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $89.69.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. On average, analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

