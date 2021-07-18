Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,403 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.69% of FutureFuel worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FF stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $387.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.71.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF).

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.