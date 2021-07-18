Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 129,186 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 653.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,186 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.55% of Stoneridge worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

SRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE SRI opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.70 million, a PE ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 1.44. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.