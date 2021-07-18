Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Purchases 273,421 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 150.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.09% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNK. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $676.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock worth $25,545,137. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

